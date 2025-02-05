Hutton and East Carolina host UAB

East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 3-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 5-5 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on UAB after Anzhane Hutton scored 20 points in East Carolina’s 75-69 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Blazers are 7-3 in home games. UAB is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates have gone 3-7 against AAC opponents. East Carolina ranks seventh in the AAC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Amiya Joyner averaging 8.5.

UAB averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.1 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 62.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 65.9 UAB gives up.

The Blazers and Pirates face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is averaging 12.6 points for the Blazers. Journey Armstead is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Joyner is averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Hutton is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.