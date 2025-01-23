Hurley and Vermont host NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (4-15, 1-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (10-9, 3-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -16.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts NJIT after TJ Hurley scored 26 points in Vermont’s 72-64 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Catamounts have gone 6-1 at home. Vermont averages 65.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Highlanders are 1-3 in America East play. NJIT averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Vermont scores 65.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 70.2 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 62.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 64.5 Vermont gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hurley is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is averaging 11.0 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 18.1 points and 3.8 assists. Sebastian Robinson is averaging 15.3 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

