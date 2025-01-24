Hunter and Clemson host Virginia Tech

Clemson Tigers (16-4, 8-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-11, 3-5 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces Virginia Tech after Chase Hunter scored 23 points in Clemson’s 86-72 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Hokies have gone 7-4 in home games. Virginia Tech gives up 72.9 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 8-1 in conference matchups. Clemson is ninth in the ACC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 9.8.

Virginia Tech is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Clemson allows to opponents. Clemson has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 7.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Hokies. Toibu Lawal is averaging 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 60.3% over the past 10 games.

Schieffelin is averaging 12.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Hunter is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.