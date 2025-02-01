Hubbard leads No. 14 Mississippi State against No. 20 Missouri

Missouri Tigers (16-4, 5-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-5, 4-4 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Mississippi State faces No. 20 Missouri after Josh Hubbard scored 38 points in Mississippi State’s 88-84 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 at home. Mississippi State scores 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 5-2 in conference games. Missouri is fifth in the SEC scoring 83.2 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

Mississippi State makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Missouri scores 12.8 more points per game (83.2) than Mississippi State allows to opponents (70.4).

The Bulldogs and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bulldogs. KeShawn Murphy is averaging 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 59.6% over the last 10 games.

Tamar Bates is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Mark Mitchell is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.