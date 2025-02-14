Howell leads Howard against Delaware State after 24-point game

Howard Bison (13-9, 6-1 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (4-17, 0-7 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Delaware State after Destiny Howell scored 24 points in Howard’s 66-56 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Hornets have gone 4-5 at home. Delaware State is eighth in the MEAC with 19.0 points per game in the paint led by McKenzie Stewart averaging 6.0.

The Bison are 6-1 against MEAC opponents. Howard averages 64.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Delaware State averages 56.1 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 62.2 Howard gives up. Howard’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Delaware State has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

The Hornets and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 12.9 points and two steals for the Hornets. Mahogany Cottingham is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Howell is averaging 15.2 points for the Bison. Saniyah King is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.