Howell leads Howard against Delaware State after 24-point game

Howard Bison (13-9, 6-1 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (4-17, 0-7 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Delaware State after Destiny Howell scored 24 points in Howard’s 66-56 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Hornets have gone 4-5 in home games. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC scoring 56.1 points while shooting 35.6% from the field.

The Bison are 6-1 in MEAC play. Howard has a 6-8 record against opponents over .500.

Delaware State is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 37.5% Howard allows to opponents. Howard’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Delaware State has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

The Hornets and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 12.9 points and two steals for the Hornets. Brooke Barnes is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Saniyah King is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bison. Howell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.