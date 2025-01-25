Howard visits Norfolk State after Moore’s 20-point game

Howard Bison (8-11, 3-0 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-8, 3-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces Howard after Brian Moore Jr. scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 105-42 win against the Washington Adventist Shock.

The Spartans have gone 6-1 at home. Norfolk State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kuluel Mading averaging 1.3.

The Bison are 3-0 against MEAC opponents. Howard averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Norfolk State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Howard gives up. Howard has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The Spartans and Bison meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 55.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Spartans. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blake Harper is shooting 45.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.