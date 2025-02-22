Howard visits Morgan State after King’s 24-point game

Howard Bison (15-9, 8-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (11-13, 4-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Morgan State after Saniyah King scored 24 points in Howard’s 72-59 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bears are 7-3 in home games. Morgan State ranks third in the MEAC in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Laila Fair leads the Bears with 7.4 boards.

The Bison are 8-1 in MEAC play. Howard is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

Morgan State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Howard gives up. Howard averages 64.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 64.6 Morgan State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamaria Rumph is averaging 6.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Naya Ojukwu is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Destiny Howell is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14.5 points. King is averaging 14 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.