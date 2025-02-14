Howard visits Delaware State following Watson’s 30-point showing

Howard Bison (10-14, 5-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (12-10, 4-3 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts Howard after Kaseem Watson scored 30 points in Delaware State’s 84-82 victory against the Morgan State Bears.

The Hornets have gone 7-1 in home games. Delaware State is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bison are 5-2 against MEAC opponents. Howard gives up 79.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Delaware State scores 77.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 79.6 Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Delaware State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Smith is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hornets. Watson is averaging 19.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 60.9% over the past 10 games.

Anwar Gill is averaging 8.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Bison. Blake Harper is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.