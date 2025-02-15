Howard visits Delaware State after Watson’s 30-point game

Howard Bison (10-14, 5-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (12-10, 4-3 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays Howard after Kaseem Watson scored 30 points in Delaware State’s 84-82 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Hornets are 7-1 in home games. Delaware State is second in the MEAC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Javarzia Belton averaging 2.7.

The Bison are 5-2 in conference games. Howard ranks sixth in the MEAC with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Blake Harper averaging 6.6.

Delaware State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Howard allows to opponents. Howard has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Delaware State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Smith is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 16.5 points and 3.2 assists. Watson is averaging 19.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Harper is averaging 19 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.