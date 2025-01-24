Howard visits Clark and Norfolk State

Howard Bison (10-8, 3-0 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (17-4, 4-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces Howard after Da’Brya Clark scored 25 points in Norfolk State’s 123-51 victory against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Spartans have gone 8-0 at home. Norfolk State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bison are 3-0 against MEAC opponents. Howard ranks third in the MEAC giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Norfolk State makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Howard averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Norfolk State gives up.

The Spartans and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Spartans. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games.

Destiny Howell is shooting 37.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bison. Saniyah King is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 12.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.