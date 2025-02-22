Howard takes on Morgan State after Harper’s 34-point game

Howard Bison (11-15, 6-3 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (11-14, 5-4 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Morgan State after Blake Harper scored 34 points in Howard’s 86-62 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bears are 10-3 on their home court. Morgan State is third in the MEAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Akitoby averaging 3.9.

The Bison have gone 6-3 against MEAC opponents. Howard has a 3-10 record against teams above .500.

Morgan State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Morgan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Lawson is averaging 7.5 points for the Bears. Kameron Hobbs is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Harper is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bison. Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.