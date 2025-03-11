Howard plays in MEAC Tournament against the Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (5-23, 1-13 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (19-10, 12-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Delaware State meet in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bison’s record in MEAC play is 12-2, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference play. Howard ranks third in the MEAC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 2.9.

The Hornets’ record in MEAC play is 1-13. Delaware State averages 19.1 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Howard’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Delaware State allows. Delaware State averages 54.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 60.1 Howard allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Howard won 62-45 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Kaiya Creek led Howard with 21 points, and Kiarra Mcelrath led Delaware State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is averaging 15.1 points for the Bison. Thomas is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mcelrath is averaging 13.5 points and two steals for the Hornets. Ericka Huggins is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 70.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.