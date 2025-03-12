Howard plays in MEAC Tournament against the Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (5-23, 1-13 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (19-10, 12-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays in the MEAC Tournament against Delaware State.

The Bison have gone 12-2 against MEAC teams, with a 7-8 record in non-conference play. Howard has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 1-13 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State ranks seventh in the MEAC with 29.3 rebounds per game led by Ericka Huggins averaging 7.3.

Howard is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Howard allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bison won 62-45 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Kaiya Creek led the Bison with 21 points, and Kiarra Mcelrath led the Hornets with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bison. Zennia Thomas is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mcelrath is averaging 13.5 points and two steals for the Hornets. Huggins is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 70.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.