Howard plays Coppin State after King’s 25-point performance

Howard Bison (16-9, 9-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (16-10, 7-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Coppin State after Saniyah King scored 25 points in Howard’s 62-53 victory against the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 at home. Coppin State is second in the MEAC scoring 64.8 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Bison are 9-1 against conference opponents. Howard ranks third in the MEAC with 12.0 assists per game led by King averaging 4.8.

Coppin State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Howard allows. Howard averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Coppin State allows.

The Eagles and Bison match up Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Lawrence is averaging 16.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Eagles. Niyah Gaston is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destiny Howell is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14.6 points. King is shooting 39.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.