Howard leads Eastern Washington against Weber State after 30-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-17, 6-9 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-14, 8-7 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces Weber State after Peyton Howard scored 30 points in Eastern Washington’s 88-77 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats are 6-4 in home games. Weber State has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles have gone 6-9 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Weber State averages 65.4 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 65.3 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington’s 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanae Billy averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Taylor Smith is averaging 13.4 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Howard is averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 13 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.