Howard hosts Moore and Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (20-10, 10-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-18, 7-6 MEAC)

Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Howard after Brian Moore Jr. scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 91-87 overtime loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bison have gone 8-5 at home. Howard ranks sixth in the MEAC with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Blake Harper averaging 6.2.

The Spartans are 10-3 in conference games. Norfolk State averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Howard makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Norfolk State averages 78.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 78.9 Howard allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Bison. Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Moore is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Kuluel Mading is averaging 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.