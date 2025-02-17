Howard hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore following Johnson’s 21-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-20, 0-8 MEAC) at Howard Bison (10-15, 5-3 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Howard after Evan Johnson scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 75-63 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bison have gone 7-5 at home. Howard has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks have gone 0-8 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Howard scores 78.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 79.2 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 67.1 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 80.0 Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Harper is averaging 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Hawks. Chris Flippin is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.