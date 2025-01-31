Howard Bison face the Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates (10-12, 3-7 CAA) vs. Howard Bison (8-12, 3-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and Howard square off in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Bison are 5-11 in non-conference play. Howard is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pirates are 7-5 in non-conference play. Hampton is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Howard averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Harper is averaging 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 19.1 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

George Beale averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Daniel Johnson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

