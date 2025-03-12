Howard Bison and Morgan State Bears meet in MEAC Tournament

Morgan State Bears (13-17, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (12-19, 7-7 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays in the MEAC Tournament against Morgan State.

The Bison have gone 7-7 against MEAC opponents, with a 5-12 record in non-conference play. Howard averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears are 7-7 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Howard scores 77.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 81.2 Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 80.4 points per game, 1.5 more than the 78.9 Howard gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Howard won 87-81 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Cameron Shockley-Okeke led Howard with 24 points, and Will Thomas led Morgan State with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Harper is averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Shockley-Okeke is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kameron Hobbs is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bears. Thomas is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.