Houston hosts Rodriguez and UCF

UCF Knights (10-17, 3-14 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-23, 1-16 Big 12)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Houston after Emely Rodriguez scored 21 points in UCF’s 98-73 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Cougars are 5-9 on their home court. Houston has a 2-17 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 3-14 in Big 12 play. UCF gives up 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

Houston is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 43.5% UCF allows to opponents. UCF’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Houston has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The Cougars and Knights square off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Gia Cooke is averaging 12.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kaitlin Peterson is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 20.7 points and 2.1 steals. Nevaeh Brown is shooting 36.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 0-10, averaging 54.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.