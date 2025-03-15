Houston faces Arizona in Big 12 Championship game

Arizona Wildcats (21-11, 16-7 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (28-4, 21-1 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston squares off against Arizona in the Big 12 Championship.

The Cougars have gone 21-1 against Big 12 teams, with a 7-3 record in non-conference play. Houston is eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. J’wan Roberts paces the Cougars with 6.3 boards.

The Wildcats are 16-7 against Big 12 teams. Arizona is the Big 12 leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 7.9.

Houston’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Arizona allows. Arizona scores 23.8 more points per game (82.2) than Houston gives up to opponents (58.4).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Houston won 62-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Milos Uzan led Houston with 19 points, and Caleb Love led Arizona with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Love averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. KJ Lewis is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 70.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.