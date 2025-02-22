Houston faces Arizona, aims to break home losing streak

Arizona Wildcats (16-12, 7-8 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-21, 1-14 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays Arizona looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Cougars have gone 5-8 in home games. Houston has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 7-8 in conference matchups. Arizona is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Houston’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 68.0 points per game, 0.6 more than the 67.4 Houston allows.

The Cougars and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13 points. Gia Cooke is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Jada Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Lauryn Swann is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 54.9 points, 25.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.