Houston Christian visits UT Rio Grande Valley, aims to break road slide

Houston Christian Huskies (6-18, 3-12 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-13, 8-7 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian will aim to stop its 11-game road skid when the Huskies visit UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Vaqueros have gone 9-4 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is sixth in the Southland with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Charlotte O’Keefe averaging 4.5.

The Huskies are 3-12 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Lorenz is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 7.3 points. Kade Hackerott is averaging 12 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Erin Maguire is averaging 9.2 points for the Huskies. Tiffany Tullis is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 50.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.