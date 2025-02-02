Houston Christian visits Gray and Nicholls State

Houston Christian Huskies (10-12, 7-4 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (13-9, 7-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts Houston Christian after Michael Gray Jr. scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 71-63 win over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Colonels are 7-3 on their home court. Nicholls State has a 5-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 7-4 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian gives up 70.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Nicholls State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 68.0 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 69.5 Nicholls State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Ireland is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Mackey is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.2 points. Bryson Dawkins is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.