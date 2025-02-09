Houston Christian takes on SE Louisiana after Mackey’s 27-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (15-9, 9-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (11-13, 8-5 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hosts SE Louisiana after Julian Mackey scored 27 points in Houston Christian’s 81-68 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Huskies have gone 7-5 at home. Houston Christian is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions have gone 9-4 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Houston Christian’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 72.5 points per game, 1.7 more than the 70.8 Houston Christian allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackey is averaging 15.5 points for the Huskies. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Lions. Carlos Paez is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.