Houston Christian takes on Northwestern State after Dawkins’ 41-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (12-17, 9-9 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (14-15, 10-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on Northwestern State after Bryson Dawkins scored 41 points in Houston Christian’s 72-56 win against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Demons have gone 8-5 at home. Northwestern State is eighth in the Southland scoring 69.1 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Huskies are 9-9 in Southland play. Houston Christian is 7-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Northwestern State scores 69.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 70.1 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Northwestern State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Patterson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Mackey is averaging 15.5 points for the Huskies. Dawkins is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.