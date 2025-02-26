Houston Christian takes on East Texas A&M, looks to stop 4-game skid

Houston Christian Huskies (6-21, 3-15 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-20, 3-14 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian aims to stop its four-game skid with a victory over East Texas A&M.

The Lions are 3-8 in home games. East Texas A&M is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 3-15 in Southland play. Houston Christian has a 1-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

East Texas A&M averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than East Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The Lions and Huskies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alva Hedrich is averaging 4.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Lions. Jordyn Newsome is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Erin Maguire is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Tiffany Tullis is averaging 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 48.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.