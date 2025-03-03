Houston Christian plays East Texas A&M, looks to break road slide

Houston Christian Huskies (12-18, 9-10 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-26, 2-17 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian travels to East Texas A&M looking to stop its five-game road skid.

The Lions have gone 3-10 at home. East Texas A&M is 1-19 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies are 9-10 in Southland play. Houston Christian is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

East Texas A&M is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 66.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 75.4 East Texas A&M allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khaliq Abdul-Mateen is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.8 points. Scooter Williams Jr. is shooting 47.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Julian Mackey is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15 points. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 19.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 24.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.