Houston Christian hosts SFA following Hayman’s 23-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-14, 7-10 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (11-17, 8-9 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on Houston Christian after Kyle Hayman scored 23 points in SFA’s 63-61 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 7-7 in home games. Houston Christian is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The ‘Jacks are 7-10 in conference games. SFA is second in the Southland allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Houston Christian makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). SFA averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Houston Christian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Brooks is averaging 9.5 points for the Huskies. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Hayman is averaging 14.1 points and 1.8 steals for the ‘Jacks. Keon Thompson is averaging 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.