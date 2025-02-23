Houston Christian hosts SFA after Hayman’s 23-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-14, 7-10 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (11-17, 8-9 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Houston Christian after Kyle Hayman scored 23 points in SFA’s 63-61 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Huskies are 7-7 on their home court. Houston Christian is 7-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The ‘Jacks are 7-10 against conference opponents. SFA has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

Houston Christian averages 67.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 66.3 SFA allows. SFA averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Houston Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Mackey is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.8 points. Bryson Dawkins is shooting 47.3% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

Hayman is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Keith Lamar is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.