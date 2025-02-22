Houston Christian hosts Lamar following Holifield’s 22-point game

Lamar Cardinals (17-10, 12-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (11-16, 8-8 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces Houston Christian after Andrew Holifield scored 22 points in Lamar’s 75-65 victory over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Huskies have gone 7-6 in home games. Houston Christian is 7-12 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 12-4 in Southland play. Lamar is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Houston Christian averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.9 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 71.7 points per game, 0.9 more than the 70.8 Houston Christian allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Rogers is averaging 4.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Adam Hamilton is averaging 9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Cardinals. Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.