Houston Christian heads to East Texas A&M for conference showdown

Houston Christian Huskies (12-18, 9-10 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-26, 2-17 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryson Dawkins and Houston Christian visit Scooter Williams Jr. and East Texas A&M in Southland action Monday.

The Lions are 3-10 in home games. East Texas A&M is 3-11 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Huskies have gone 9-10 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is eighth in the Southland giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

East Texas A&M averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 66.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 75.4 East Texas A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 11.4 points for the Lions. TJ Thomas is averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Peyton Rogers is averaging 4.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Dawkins is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 24.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.