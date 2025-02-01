Houston Christian faces Incarnate Word following Dawkins’ 27-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (10-11, 7-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-11, 3-7 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces Incarnate Word after Bryson Dawkins scored 27 points in Houston Christian’s 70-62 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cardinals have gone 7-4 in home games. Incarnate Word is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 7-3 against conference opponents. Houston Christian ranks eighth in the Southland shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Incarnate Word averages 76.0 points, 5.4 more per game than the 70.6 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 17.6 points. Jalin Anderson is shooting 37.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

Julian Mackey is averaging 15.4 points for the Huskies. Dawkins is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.