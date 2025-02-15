Hooks leads Kennesaw State against Sam Houston after 21-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (11-11, 4-8 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-14, 4-8 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Sam Houston after Carly Hooks scored 21 points in Kennesaw State’s 79-72 win over the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Owls have gone 6-4 at home. Kennesaw State is 6-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearkats have gone 4-8 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kennesaw State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Kennesaw State gives up.

The Owls and Bearkats face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hooks is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 10.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Prencis Harden is shooting 34.1% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Bearkats. Sydnee Kemp is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 56.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 12.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

