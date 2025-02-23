Holy Cross visits Navy after overtime win against Lafayette

Holy Cross Crusaders (13-15, 5-10 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (10-18, 7-8 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Navy followingHoly Cross’ 74-69 overtime victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-5 at home. Navy leads the Patriot League in rebounding, averaging 33.4 boards. Aidan Kehoe leads the Midshipmen with 9.6 rebounds.

The Crusaders are 5-10 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross is 4-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Navy scores 69.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 70.7 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Navy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kehoe is averaging 9.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Austin Benigni is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Max Green is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Crusaders. Caleb Kenney is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.