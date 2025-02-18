Holy Cross plays Lafayette on 3-game road skid

Holy Cross Crusaders (15-9, 8-5 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-17, 4-9 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross will try to break its three-game road skid when the Crusaders face Lafayette.

The Leopards have gone 4-7 at home. Lafayette is sixth in the Patriot with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kay Donahue averaging 4.0.

The Crusaders are 8-5 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross scores 60.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Lafayette averages 56.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 57.3 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 42.9% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Berger is shooting 52.5% and averaging 11.4 points for the Crusaders. Meg Cahalan is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.