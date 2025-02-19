Holy Cross plays Lafayette, aims to end road slide

Holy Cross Crusaders (15-9, 8-5 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-17, 4-9 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross will aim to break its three-game road slide when the Crusaders face Lafayette.

The Leopards are 4-7 on their home court. Lafayette gives up 67.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Crusaders are 8-5 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Lafayette scores 56.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 57.3 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 60.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 67.3 Lafayette allows to opponents.

The Leopards and Crusaders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is shooting 37.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Leopards. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is averaging 6.8 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders. Lindsay Berger is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.