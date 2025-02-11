Holy Cross plays Colgate following Cahalan’s 25-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (15-7, 8-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (17-7, 7-4 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays Colgate after Meg Cahalan scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 60-47 win over the Boston University Terriers.

The Raiders have gone 9-2 in home games. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Madison Schiller averaging 4.0.

The Crusaders have gone 8-3 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is fifth in the Patriot scoring 61.4 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

Colgate makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Holy Cross’ 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The Raiders and Crusaders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Diehl averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Taylor Golembiewski is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Lindsay Berger is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 60.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points.

