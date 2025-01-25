Holy Cross hosts Loyola (MD) after Salmeron’s 21-point performance

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-11, 1-6 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (13-5, 6-1 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits Holy Cross after Laura Salmeron scored 21 points in Loyola (MD)’s 60-59 loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Crusaders have gone 5-2 at home. Holy Cross is fourth in the Patriot scoring 63.4 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Greyhounds are 1-6 against conference opponents. Loyola (MD) is the top team in the Patriot with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Koi Sims averaging 10.0.

Holy Cross’ average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 59.2 points per game, 1.0 more than the 58.2 Holy Cross allows to opponents.

The Crusaders and Greyhounds face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simone Foreman is averaging 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crusaders. Lindsay Berger is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Salmeron is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Greyhounds. Amandine Amorich is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 9-1, averaging 64.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.