Holy Cross hosts Cox and Colgate

Colgate Raiders (10-15, 7-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (12-13, 4-8 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays Holy Cross after Jalen Cox scored 22 points in Colgate’s 82-68 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Crusaders have gone 6-4 in home games. Holy Cross has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raiders are 7-5 in Patriot League play. Colgate is 7-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

Holy Cross’ average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Colgate allows. Colgate has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

The Crusaders and Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Nugent averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. Max Green is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 11.7 points for the Raiders. Jeff Woodward is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.