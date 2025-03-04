Holy Cross faces Army after Berger’s 22-point performance

Army Black Knights (21-6, 13-4 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (18-10, 11-6 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on Army after Lindsay Berger scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 67-60 victory over the Bucknell Bison.

The Crusaders are 8-4 on their home court. Holy Cross averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the Patriot, paced by Kaitlyn Flanagan with 5.4.

The Black Knights are 13-4 against Patriot opponents. Army is fourth in the Patriot with 14.1 assists per game led by Trinity Hardy averaging 3.1.

Holy Cross is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 6.9 more points per game (64.0) than Holy Cross allows to opponents (57.1).

The Crusaders and Black Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berger is shooting 55.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Crusaders. Meg Cahalan is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hardy is averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 58.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.