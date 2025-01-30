Holiman leads Georgia Southern against Troy after 26-point showing

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-10, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (13-7, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -12.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Troy after Adante’ Holiman scored 26 points in Georgia Southern’s 71-67 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Trojans have gone 8-3 in home games. Troy is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.9 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern gives up 77.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Troy scores 72.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 77.4 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayton Conerway is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradley Douglas averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Holiman is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.