Holiman leads Georgia Southern against Louisiana after 24-point performance

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-16, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-12, 4-7 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Louisiana after Adante’ Holiman scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 72-68 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Eagles are 7-2 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.6 assists per game led by Eren Banks averaging 2.2.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 5-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 1-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgia Southern is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

The Eagles and Ragin’ Cajuns face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Douglas is averaging 13.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Holiman is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.