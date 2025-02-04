Holiman and Georgia Southern host Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-16, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-12, 4-7 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Louisiana after Adante’ Holiman scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 72-68 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Eagles are 7-2 in home games. Georgia Southern is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-6 in conference matchups. Louisiana allows 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

Georgia Southern is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Georgia Southern allows.

The Eagles and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Douglas is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Eagles. Holiman is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kentrell Garnett averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.