Holiman and Georgia Southern host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-11, 1-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Coastal Carolina after Adante’ Holiman scored 28 points in Georgia Southern’s 67-63 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles are 6-1 in home games. Georgia Southern is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Chanticleers have gone 1-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks fifth in the Sun Belt allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Georgia Southern is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 69.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 78.8 Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakavieon White is averaging 11.8 points for the Eagles. Bradley Douglas is averaging 17.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games.

Joshua Meo is averaging 7.2 points for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.