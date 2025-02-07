Holifield and the Lamar Cardinals host conference foe UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-10, 5-7 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (13-10, 8-4 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Lamar and UT Rio Grande Valley will play on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 7-3 on their home court. Lamar is seventh in the Southland scoring 72.1 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Vaqueros are 5-7 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley leads the Southland with 17.0 assists. Trey Miller paces the Vaqueros with 4.2.

Lamar’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Lamar allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Marmolejos is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cardinals. Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the past 10 games.

Miller is averaging 9.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Vaqueros. Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.