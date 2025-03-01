Hofstra visits William & Mary following Nascimento’s 20-point game

Hofstra Pride (11-15, 6-9 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (11-15, 8-7 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on Hofstra after Bella Nascimento scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 71-51 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tribe are 5-5 in home games. William & Mary is 5-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pride are 6-9 against conference opponents. Hofstra is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

William & Mary is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (40.5%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anahi-Lee Cauley is averaging 5.5 points for the Tribe. Nascimento is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sterling is shooting 29.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 52.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.