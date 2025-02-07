Hofstra visits Gonzalez and Stony Brook

Hofstra Pride (9-11, 4-5 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (10-11, 5-5 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays Hofstra after Zaida Gonzalez scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 65-57 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Seawolves are 8-2 on their home court. Stony Brook allows 60.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Pride are 4-5 against CAA opponents. Hofstra has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stony Brook averages 58.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 64.3 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 58.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 60.3 Stony Brook gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalez averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc. Breauna Ware is shooting 46.1% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Chloe Sterling is averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 56.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.