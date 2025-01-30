Hofstra visits Elon following Simpkins’ 20-point game

Hofstra Pride (11-10, 3-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-7, 5-3 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays Hofstra after TK Simpkins scored 20 points in Elon’s 76-62 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Phoenix are 8-1 in home games. Elon is the CAA leader with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Sam Sherry averaging 8.0.

The Pride are 3-5 in conference games. Hofstra has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Elon’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

The Phoenix and Pride match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherry is averaging 14.7 points and eight rebounds for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jean Aranguren is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Pride. Cruz Davis is averaging 11.2 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.